C’est avec une profonde tristesse et le cœur lourd que nous exprimons nos plus sincères condoléances au nom du « THINK TANK » ENSOLUS. Nous avons été profondément attristés d’apprendre le décès de notre Vice-Président, René Jean DURET le 07/07/2023 en France.

Au nom d’ENSOLUS, je tiens à exprimer notre profonde gratitude et nos remerciements pour tes contributions exceptionnelles dans le domaine de la transition énergétique. Ton dévouement indéfectible, tes efforts inlassables et ton engagement exceptionnel ont eu un impact significatif sur notre mission de promotion de transition vers les énergies durables et propres.

Tes efforts de pédagogie pour éduquer et aider les autres à faire des choix respectueux de l’environnement sont inestimables et ont créé un mouvement qui continuera de profiter aux générations à venir.

Nous sommes reconnaissants de ta volonté d’aller au-delà des attentes, de repousser constamment les limites et de remettre en question le statu quo dans l’ÉCONOMIE BLEUE ET LA TRANSITION ÉNERGÉTIQUE.

Ton leadership inné et ta capacité à favoriser les collaborations ont contribué à créer un mouvement prometteur vers la transition énergétique à Saint-Martin.

René Jean DURET était non seulement un leader remarquable au sein de notre association mais aussi un être humain exceptionnel. Son dévouement inébranlable, sa vision remarquable et son engagement exceptionnel ont joué un rôle déterminant dans le succès et la croissance de notre association. Il a laissé une marque indélébile dans le cœur et l’esprit de tous ceux qui ont eu le privilège de travailler avec lui.

Encore une fois, nos plus sincères condoléances vont à la famille, et à tous ceux qui ont connu et chéri notre vice-président René Jean DURET

Avec nos plus sincères condoléances, le Président M. CHARBHE Raj & les membres du Think Tank ENSOLUS.

***********************************************************************************************************************

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that We extend our deepest condolences on behalf of the ENSOLUS “THINK TANK”. We were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our esteemed Vice President, René Jean DURET on 07/07/2023 in FRANCE.

On behalf of the ENSOLUS I would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for your outstanding contributions to the field of energy transition. Your unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and exceptional commitment have made a significant impact on our mission to promote sustainable and clean energy practices.

Your efforts in educating and empowering others to make environmentally conscious choices are commendable and have created a ripple effect that will continue to benefit generations to come.

We are grateful for your willingness to go above and beyond, constantly pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo in BLUE ECONOMIE & ENERGY TRANSITION. Your leadership within and your ability to foster collaboration have been instrumental in creating a united front for the energy transition movement in SAINT MARTIN.

René Jean DURET was not only a remarkable leader within our association but also an exceptional human being. His unwavering dedication, remarkable vision, and exceptional commitment played an instrumental role in shaping our association’s success and growth. He left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of everyone who had the privilege of working with them.

Once again, our deepest sympathies go out to family, and all those who knew and cherished Late Vice President René Jean DURET

With heartfelt condolences, President Mr. CHARBHE Raj & Board Members

