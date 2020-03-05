Concerts Heineken Regatta : Demandez le programme !

• FRIDAY March 6, 2020

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village

First start not before 9:30AM

8AM – 1AM: Regatta Village open at Port de Plaisance

12PM – 3PM: Lunch Entertainment tba

6PM: Daily Prize Giving at the Regatta Village

8PM: MC GEE MONEY/HOST DJ: DJ Prince

8:15PM: Funtopia

9:00PM: Betti V (jazz, soul)

10:30PM: Asher Otto & Itchy Feet

12AM: King Rumer & De Ban – Kenyo Baly (soca)

• SATURDAY March 7, 2020

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village

First start not before 9:30AM

12PM – 3PM: Lunch Entertainment tba

6PM: Daily Prize Giving at the Regatta Village

8PM: MC GEE MONEY/HOST DJ: Mixmaster Pauly

8:15M: Youthwaves Band

10:00PM: Tesselated (dancehall, reggae)

11:30PM: Inner Circle (reggae)

• SUNDAY March 8, 2020

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village

First start not before 10:00AM

8AM – 1AM: Regatta Village open at Port de Plaisance

12PM – 3PM: lunch entertainment

5PM: Mighty Dow (steel pan)

6PM: Prize Giving at the Regatta Village (main stage)

MC GEE MONEY/ Host DJ: Cutcreator DJ Outcast

8:30PM: Tanya Michelle & What The Funk (Funk)

11PM: FLO RIDA (rap)