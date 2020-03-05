Concerts Heineken Regatta : Demandez le programme !

• FRIDAY March 6, 2020
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village
First start not before 9:30AM
8AM – 1AM: Regatta Village open at Port de Plaisance
12PM – 3PM: Lunch Entertainment tba
6PM: Daily Prize Giving at the Regatta Village
8PM: MC GEE MONEY/HOST DJ: DJ Prince
8:15PM: Funtopia
9:00PM: Betti V (jazz, soul)
10:30PM: Asher Otto & Itchy Feet
12AM: King Rumer & De Ban – Kenyo Baly (soca)
• SATURDAY March 7, 2020
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village
First start not before 9:30AM
12PM – 3PM: Lunch Entertainment tba
6PM: Daily Prize Giving at the Regatta Village
8PM: MC GEE MONEY/HOST DJ: Mixmaster Pauly
8:15M: Youthwaves Band
10:00PM: Tesselated (dancehall, reggae)
11:30PM: Inner Circle (reggae)
• SUNDAY March 8, 2020
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Port de Plaisance – Regatta Village
First start not before 10:00AM
8AM – 1AM: Regatta Village open at Port de Plaisance
12PM – 3PM: lunch entertainment
5PM: Mighty Dow (steel pan)
6PM: Prize Giving at the Regatta Village (main stage)
MC GEE MONEY/ Host DJ: Cutcreator DJ Outcast
8:30PM: Tanya Michelle & What The Funk (Funk)
11PM: FLO RIDA (rap)
