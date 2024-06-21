Wine & Spirit Certification Program

Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco and WineSchool3 recently hosted a successful 4-day course program conducted by the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) on Sint Maarten. The program consisted of Level 1 Wines, Level 1 Spirits, and Level 2 Wines, with a total of 15 enthusiastic participants completing the course.

Participants in the program at Caribbean Liquors were able to deepen their knowledge and appreciation of wines and spirits through a series of interactive sessions, tastings, and exams. The program was led by experienced WSET educator from WineSchool3, Kat Turley, who provided guidance and support throughout the course.WSET is a globally recognized organization that provides education and qualifications in wines and spirits. Their courses are designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the industry, from grape varieties and production methods to tasting and service skills. «We are thrilled to have hosted this successful WSET program at Caribbean Liquors,» said the organizers. «It was wonderful to see the participants engage with the material and develop their skills in such a supportive environment.». Congratulations to the participants who completed the program at Caribbean Liquors. Your dedication and passion for wines and spirits are truly commendable. Here’s to continued learning and exploration in the world of wine and spirits.

Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco et WineSchool3 ont récemment accueilli avec succès un programme intensif de formation de quatre jours, organisé par le Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) à Saint-Martin. Ce programme comprenait les niveaux 1 Vins, 1 Spiritueux et 2 Vins, et a réuni 15 participants passionnés qui ont achevé leur formation avec brio.

Les participants ont eu l’opportunité de renforcer leurs connaissances et leur appréciation des vins et spiritueux grâce à des sessions interactives, des dégustations et des examens. Ce programme a été animé par Kat Turley, une formatrice WSET expérimentée de WineSchool3, qui a offert un accompagnement personnalisé tout au long du processus.

Le WSET est une institution mondialement reconnue pour ses formations et qualifications dans le domaine des vins et spiritueux. Leurs cours sont conçus pour offrir une compréhension complète de l’industrie, couvrant les cépages, les méthodes de production, ainsi que les techniques de dégustation et de service.

«Nous sommes très heureux d’avoir accueilli ce programme WSET chez Caribbean Liquors», ont déclaré les organisateurs. «C’était formidable de voir les participants s’investir pleinement dans l’expérience et développer leurs compétences dans un cadre si bienveillant.»

Félicitations aux participants pour leur réussite au programme chez Caribbean Liquors. Votre engagement et votre passion pour les vins et spiritueux sont exemplaires. Nous vous souhaitons de continuer à enrichir vos connaissances et à explorer le monde du vin et des spiritueux.

