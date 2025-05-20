Soul Beach Music Festival is back in St Maarten/ St Martin May 21-26!

This five-day extravaganza of comedy, concerts, and beach parties is your ticket to the ultimate Caribbean entertainment experience. Head to soulbeach.com for the latest updates and secure your spot for the party of the year. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!

Here’s the schedule that’ll keep you vibing all week long:

Wednesday, May 21: Soul Beach Kick-Off Party

Where: Casino Royale, Maho Village (Maho Beach, St. Maarten)

When: 10pm – 3am

What: Feeling lucky? Launch the festival with DJ E-Clazz spinning the hottest tracks at St Maartens premiere Casino, let’s get this party started!

Thursday, May 22: Join the FUN!

Soul Beach Day Party

Where: Kalatua Beach Restaurant, Mullet Bay Beach, St. Maarten

When: 11am – 3pm (Free Entry!)

What: Soak up the sun with DJ E-Clazz’s beats at this elegant beach bash.

POOLSIDE HAPPY HOUR – DJ FRANK SKI LIV

Where: Sonesta Resorts – Poolside (Hotel Guests Only 4pm – 7pm (Free Entry)

The Infamous Soul Beach ALL White Party

Where: Bamboo Beach (formerly Boho Beach, Nettle Bay, St. Martin)

When: 10pm – 3am

What: Rock your best white attire for a stunning French-side beach party! DJ Envy from The Breakfast Club, joined by King James, King Vers and Gee Money for a Carnival-flavored night in a tropical beach side setting.

Friday, May 23: Laughs and Late-Night Jams

Soul Beach Day Party

Where: Kontiki Beach, Orient Bay, St. Martin

When: 11am – 3pm (Free Entry!)

What: Keep the beach vibes rolling with DJ E-Clazz and DJ Envy at this beachfront French-side hotspot.

Comedy Concert

Where: Soul Beach Amphitheater, Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village (Pond Island, Philipsburg, St. Maarten)

When: 8pm – 10pm

What: Dress sharp and brace for laughs with Cedric The Entertainer and Ms. Pretty Ricki, hosted by Chris Spencer. Featuring St Maarten talent DJ Outkast and Gee Money keeping the energy high!

Soul Beach Nightclub Party

Where: Aleeze Convention Center, Madame Estate, St. Maarten

When: 10pm – 3am

What: Dance the night away with DJ Trauma and guests deejays bringing the heat!

Saturday, May 24: Music Legends and More

Soul Beach Day Party

Where: Kontiki Beach, Orient Bay, St. Martin

When: 11am – 3pm (Free Entry!)

What: Chill French-style with DJ E-Clazz and guest DJs.

Main Stage Music Concert

Where: Soul Beach Amphitheater, Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village (Pond Island, Philipsburg, St. Maarten)

When: 7pm – 11 Featuring Charlie Wilson, Muni Long, Hosted by Doug E. Fresh and Tamillia opening the show!

Soul Beach Nightclub Party

Where: Bamboo Beach (formerly Boho Beach, Nettle Bay, St. Martin)

What: DJ Trauma and DJ E Clazz keep the French-side beach party pumping till 3am.

Sunday, May 25: Sip, Dip & Drip Caribbean Beach Party

Where: Talula Mangoes & Blue Bitch Bar, Seaview Resort, Casa del Habano, Philipsburg Boardwalk/Front Street, Philipsburg, St. Maarten

When: 11am – 4pm (Free Entry!)

What: Dive into a Caribbean vibe beach front party with Calypso by Ricky da Phox at Talula Mangoes & Blue Bitch Bar. Enjoy Caribbean food and drink specials!

Afrobeats, Reggae & Dancehall with Grand Prime & Turxdem with Mix Master Pauly at the Seaview pool and beach, indulge in appetizers and frozen specialty cocktails.

Stop by Casa del Habano for a classic Cuban cigar, a true island experience!

R&B Soul Beach Celebration

Where: Bamboo Beach (formerly Boho Beach, Nettle Bay, St. Martin)

When: 10pm – 3am

What: French-side beach party with legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Outkast, Gee Money, featuring special guest performances by Yemaya and Elona, for an unforgettable night.

Monday, May 26: Memorial Day “Cool Down” Boat Cruise

Where: Bobby’s Marina, Spirit of St Maarten

When: 11:30am – 3pm

What: Snorkeling, lunch, open dar, deejays and more! Seats are limited, book at reservations@spiritofstmaarten.com.

SXM Residents, Score Big! Locals receive a 30% discount on tickets while supplies last, only $70 for a general admission ticket. Available at Sol Gas Stations (Causeway, Madame Estate, Simpson Bay, Sucker Garden) , Van Dorp Bookstore Madame Estate, Levis Plaza Marigot, or Tech Hub Philipsburg. Local SXM ID required. Purchase your tickets with Fun Miles!

Don’t wait—this is the Caribbean’s hottest ticket! Visit soulbeach.com, lock in your spot, and get ready to dance, laugh, and soak up the beautiful soul of St. Maarten/St. Martin. See you on the beach!

