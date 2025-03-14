IMA Color Fest 2025 : Dive into the Festival of Colors!

Phagwah is just around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate life in all its vibrant glory! Get ready for an unforgettable experience at IMA Color Fest 2025, an event that promises an explosion of joy, music, and color.

Date: March 16th, 2025

Venue: Cocky Turtle, Kimsha Simpson Bay

Time: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Price: $10 (Children 12 and under $5)

Tickets available at the venue on the day of the event.

This exciting day will feature live performances, with electrifying sets from DJ Ambition and DJ OutKast. Their beats will keep the energy high as the colors fly in every direction.

The IMA Color Fest is the perfect opportunity to celebrate life in all its diversity. Bring your friends and family for a day full of laughter, music, and a rainbow of colors.

Don’t miss this chance to create memories that shine brighter than the colors we throw!

See you there for an unforgettable Phagwah celebration like no other!

